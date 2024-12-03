Kolkata, Dec 3 (PTI) Potato traders in West Bengal on Tuesday observed a strike over restrictions on selling the tuber outside the state but later in the day called it off after the government assured them of listening to their grievances.

The Progressive Potato Traders' Association had decided to go on a state-wide "indefinite strike" starting Tuesday, protesting against the West Bengal government's restrictions on selling the tuber to other states, a measure aimed at stabilising prices in local markets.

"The strike has been called off later in the day by the potato traders' association. We told them that the government would listen to their grievances if they maintain supplies," Agriculture Marketing Minister Becharam Manna told PTI.

Small traders were not interested in the strike, he said.

West Bengal Cold Storage Association's former president Patit Paben De said that although the strike was lifted due to a lack of labour force, not much potato was released from stores.

Normal operations will resume on Wednesday.

The West Bengal government recently re-imposed curbs on potato exports to neighbouring states as prices in local markets surged to Rs 35-40 per kg.

