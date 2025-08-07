Patna (Bihar) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Patna Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) on Wednesday again requested to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to submit the details of the EPIC card he mentioned in the press conference on August 2.

He has been asked to deposit it by August 8 afternoon so that it can be thoroughly investigated.

Also Read | Donald Trump Imposes Additional 25% Tariff on India: Industrialist Anand Mahindra Says 'India Must Seize This Moment to Become Greater Than Ever'.

In a letter, the Patna Electoral Registration Officer said that despite earlier requests, the desired documents and a copy of the EPIC card had not been submitted for verification.

"The details of the EPIC card mentioned by you in the press conference on 02.08.2025 were requested for thorough investigation, but till now, the desired documents and a copy of the EPIC card have not been provided from your level. Therefore, it is requested again that details should be made available to the undersigned by the afternoon of 08.08.2025 so that it can be thoroughly investigated," the letter said.

Also Read | Betting App Case: Tollywood Actor Vijay Deverakonda Appears Before ED, Says 'I Just Endorsed Gaming App'.

ERO had on Sunday asked the RJD leader to provide the details of the EPIC card he mentioned during his press conference, so that the matter can be thoroughly investigated.

Tejashwi had first alleged that his name was not there in the new draft voter list released on August 1 and later he alleged that his EPIC number had been changed.

His allegations were refuted by the poll panel. Officials said they checked the records and found that his name is listed at serial number 416 of polling station number 204, which is located at the Library Building of Bihar Animal Science University. The official EPIC (voter ID) number listed is RAB0456228. But in his press conference, Tejashwi mentioned a different EPIC number.

Officials said that number mentioned in the PC or a similar one (RAB2916120), does not seem to be valid.

"According to you, from your press conference quote, your import number is RAB2120. As per preliminary investigation import number RAB2916120 does not appear to be officially issued. Therefore, you are requested to kindly provide the details of the mentioned EPIC card (along with the original copy of the card) mentioned by you in the press conference held on 02.08.2025 to the undersigned so that it can be thoroughly investigated," the letter said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)