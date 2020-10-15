By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 15 (ANI): Bihar Police on Thursday arrested Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) candidate Aaftab Alam while he was filing his nomination for assembly election 2020 saying police have a non-bailable warrant against him.

Aaftab Alam is CPI-ML candidate, contesting elections from Aurai constituency in Muzaffarpur District of the state.

When asked about the arrest, Alam said, "I have been arrested for staging a peaceful protest against the murder of Deepak Rai. This is a vendetta and a political conspiracy."

Meanwhile, Muzzafarpur city Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar confirmed the arrest and said that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him.

"Aaftab alam has a non bailable warrant against him. He came here for his nomination and his arrest took place. He will be presented in court," Kumar said.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

