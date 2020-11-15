Patna, November 15: Nitish Kumar was named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) held in Patna on Sunday. Nitish Kumar is now set to become the chief minister of Bihar for the straight fourth time. It will be for the seventh time that Kmar will take oath as the CM of the state. It was also decided in the NDA meeting that Sushil Kumar Modi will remain as the deputy chief minister of the state. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Results: NDA Retains Power by Narrow Margin; RJD Emerges As The Single Largest Party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA managed to retain power in the state with a narrow margin. The NDA comprising the BJP, the Janata Dal-United (JDU), Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), won 125 seats out of 243. The BJO bagged 74 seats while the JD(U) managed to win on 43 seats. the HAM and the VIP won four seats each. Nitish Kumar Has No Option but to Comply With BJP, Says RJD Leader Manoj Jha Ahead of NDA Meet.

Visuals of NDA Meeting:

JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar, in NDA meeting at Patna Visuals from NDA meeting at Patna, Bihar pic.twitter.com/Xz8Fr0WDw5 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections took place on November 30. The Mahagathbandhan comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and Left Parties, ended up with 110 seats. The RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats. The Congress won 19 seats, and the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist (Liberation) bagged 12.

