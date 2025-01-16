Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 16 (ANI): Odia actor and BJP MLA Sidhant Mohapatra condemned the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday calling it "unfortunate" and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Mohapatra emphasised the need for enhanced security measures, particularly in multi-storied buildings where celebrities reside, citing their vulnerability to such incidents.

Sidhant Mohapatra said, "It's quite unfortunate. I pray to God for his speedy recovery. Right now, I don't know exactly with what intention this has been done by the criminal. I think the Police are good enough to take action and investigate properly."

Mohapatra suggested that additional CCTVs should be deployed in these areas to strengthen security systems. He also expressed confidence in the police department's ability to investigate and take action.

"He is living in an apartment. Right now in our country, there is a burning issue For those who are staying in a multi-storied building proper CCTV has to be deployed there. Wherever celebrities are staying it is more vulnerable. In our state also a lot of robberies are taking place. To strengthen the security system, personnel as well as CCTV should be deployed. I am confident that the police department would do a proper investigation and take action. I pray god for his speedy recovery," he said.

He further said that Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is there for criminals and if anyone is doing any wrongdoing then the judiciary, law department and police are capable of taking action.

Earlier an investigation team arrived at the residence of Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai on Thursday evening to carry out the probe over the attack on the actor.

The authorities are intensifying their efforts to understand the circumstances of the incident, gather evidence, and identify any other potential suspects.

The team's visit in the ongoing probe seeks to uncover details regarding the motive and nature of the attack on the actor.

The incident unfolded at Saif's residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra after an intruder allegedly confronted Khan's maid. When Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, the confrontation turned physical. The actor sustained injuries during the scuffle and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

Saif sustained a thoracic spinal cord injury, as per Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital.

"Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid," the doctor informed.

Saif also suffered deep wounds on his left hand and neck, the doctor informed.

"Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now," Dr Dange added.

Earlier, Saif's team also issued a statement stating that the actor is out of danger and is currently recovering."Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police are investigating the incident," the statement read. (ANI)

