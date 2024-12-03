Kolkata, Dec 3 (PTI) BJP members on Tuesday staged a walkout from West Bengal Assembly during a discussion on a resolution urging the withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 in Parliament.

The saffron party MLAs walked out after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari opposed the resolution in the House.

Also Read | 'The Sabarmati Report': Union Home Minister Amit Shah Praises Vikrant Massey Starrer for Revealing the Truth Behind Godhra (View Post).

The resolution was later passed by voice vote following a reply by Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

The discussion on the resolution spanned two days, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking on the issue on Monday.

Also Read | Pune: Doctors Perform Rare Laser Surgery on Woman Pregnant With Monoamniotic Twins To Save Healthy Foetus at KEM Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)