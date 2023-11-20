New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The BJP received a total of Rs 256.25 crore from Prudent Electoral Trust, while the BRS received Rs 90 crore and the YSRCP Rs 16 crore from the fund during the financial year that ended in March 2023.

The trust gave total donations of Rs 363.15 crore to political parties during the year, according to its filing before the Election Commission (EC).

The data shared by the trust reveals that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received 70.56 per cent of the donations made by it during the past year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received a total of Rs 90 lakh from the fund in two tranches of Rs 45 lakh each.

The contributions made by the trust to the BJP were in 17 tranches.

The trust made three contributions to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), totalling Rs 90 crore. The maximum contribution of Rs 75 crore was made in one tranch to the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party while another of Rs 10 crore and yet another of Rs 5 crore were given to the ruling party in Telangana.

The YSRCP, which is in power in Andhra Pradesh, received contributions to the tune of Rs 16 crore in four tranches, with the maximum being of Rs 12 crore in one go.

Another trust -- Paribartan Electoral Trust -- has made a contribution of Rs 75 lakh to the BJP.

Electroral trusts, which give donations to political parties, have to make disclosures before the EC during the year in accordance with rules.

