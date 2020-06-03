India News | Borders with Delhi Will Be Opened After Discussion with Kejriwal Govt, Says Haryana CM

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 3 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the decision regarding opening of borders with the national capital will be taken after discussing the matter with the Delhi government.

"MHA guidelines were followed while taking decisions but the Delhi government decided not to allow any movement. Now any decision in this regard would be taken after discussing it with the Delhi government as borders would be opened after mutual consent of both governments," said Haryana CMO quoting Khattar.

Also Read | Cyclone Nisarga Update: Eye Diameter of Cyclonic Storm Decreases to 65 KM, Wind Speed to Increase Upto 100-110 KMPH, Says IMD.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the borders of the national capital have been sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be allowed citing a surge in COVID-19 positive cases.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its new guidelines has said that there shall be no restriction on the interstate and intrastate movement. Also, no separate permission/approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

Also Read | Cyclone Nisarga Live Path Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Current Position of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug Today.

However, if a State or Union Territory, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement and the related procedures to be followed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)