Cyclone Nisarga Update: Eye Diameter of Cyclonic Storm Decreases to 65 KM, Wind Speed to Increase Upto 100-110 KMPH, Says IMD

Cyclone Nisarga satellite imagery and NDRF personnel at beach in Mumbai. (Photo Credit: IMD/PTI)

Mumbai, June 3: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday morning said that the eye diameter of cyclone Nisarga is about 65 km as observed through Radar, which indicates that diameter has decreased during past one hour indicating intensification of system. The Met Department added that wind speed has increased from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

Informing about the latest development, the IMD said, "Eye diameter is about 65 km as observed through Radar. thus the diameter has decrease during past 01 hour indicating intensification of system. hence wind speed has increased from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph." Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Path of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug on June 3.

Adding more, it said that the Wind conditions will further increase upto 100-110, gusting to 120 kmph, as conditions are favorable for intensification. It quoted, "Wind conditions will further increase upto 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph as conditions are favorable for intensification. The higher Sea surface temperature and low vertical wind shear favored the intensification of severe cyclonic circulation."

Here's what IMD said:

Earlier, IMD mentioned that Cyclone Nisrga is moving northeastwards with a speed of 12 kmph towards north Maharashtra coast. Adding that it was 140 km south-southwest of Alibaug, 190 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 415 km south-southwest of Surat at 7.30 am. The Met departemnt stated that cloud band is engulfing Maharashtra coast and rainfall will gradually increase.

As the cyclone approaches near Maharashtra, the state saw constant drizzling in parts of Mumbai. Areas like Parel, Mulund, Goregaon Vasai Road, Navi Mumbai reported drizzle since early evening. Districts including Palghar, Greater Mumbai, Raigad and Mumbai have been put on alert. NRDF has deployed its 20 teams in view of the impending Nisarga cyclone. Eight teams are there is Mumbai, five in Raigad, two in Palghar, two in Thane. Ratnagiri also has two teams and one team has been kept in Sindhudurg.

Track the Movement of Cyclone Nisarga Live on This Map:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that people who live in temporary or weak houses will be shifted to relief camps, adding that precautions would be taken during the relief and rehabilitation works, considering the prevalence of COVID-19. He had also asked people to stay indoors for two days. Also, ahead of the cyclone Nisarga, the Mumbai police imposed Section 144, prohibiting the movement of public on beaches, promenades and other places near to the coastline.