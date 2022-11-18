Guwahati, Nov 18 (PTI) The security scenario along the Indo-Bangladesh border and operational preparedness of the Guwahati Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF) were reviewed by a top official, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The official also visited the border outposts (BOPs) in riverine border areas and interacted with field commanders.

Additional Director General, BSF (Eastern Command), Kolkata, Rajwinder Singh Bhatti reviewed the situation along the international border during a visit to the Guwahati Frontier, the BSF spokesperson said in a release.

After his arrival here on Thursday, Singh Bhatti was briefed by Kamaljit Singh Banyal, Inspector General, BSF-Guwahati Frontier, about the area of responsibility of the office, operational preparedness and measures to combat various challenges on the Indo-Bangladesh border and control trans-border crimes.

The ADG visited the BOPs in riverine bordering areas under Dhubri and South Salamara districts and interacted with the field commanders.

He took stock of the security scenario and reviewed the border domination and operational preparedness, the spokesperson added.

Singh Bhatti also chaired a ‘Prahari Sammelan' and interacted with the on-duty border personnel to understand the ground problems in border domination faced by the troops.

He applauded the tireless efforts and dedication of the personnel in safeguarding the borders and efforts made by BSF Guwahati Frontier to control crime on the Indo-Bangladesh border, the spokesperson said.

