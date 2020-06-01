India News | Case Against Uttarkhand BJP MLA for Violation of Social Distancing Norms

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) [India], June 1 (ANI): A case has been lodged against Uttarakhand BJP MLA Rajkumar Thukral in Rudrapur for violating social distancing norms during the lockdown.

A large number of people had gathered at Thukral's residence for collecting free ration.

Also Read | CII Annual Session 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Deliver His Vision on 'Getting Growth Back' Via Virtual Online Meeting.

The FIR was registered by Rudrapur's Kotwali police on Sunday night. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)