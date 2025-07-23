Shillong, Jul 23 (PTI) In a major crackdown on cross-border crime, the BSF has busted a cattle smuggling racket in Meghalaya and arrested seven people in connection with it, officials said on Wednesday.

The personnel of the paramilitary force also rescued 43 cattle and recovered 33 carcasses from their possession, they said.

The smugglers were carrying wireless communication sets to coordinate their movements, pointing to an organised network operating along the India-Bangladesh border, the officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with the state police, on Tuesday intercepted seven vehicles in the Garo Hills region.

The vehicles were carrying cattle without valid documentation, a BSF spokesperson said.

The operation was carried out by the 22nd Battalion of the BSF during routine border patrolling.

BSF officials said the cattle were crammed into vehicles under highly unhygienic and cruel conditions.

Three wireless sets recovered from the accused indicated their use for real-time communication to manage the staggered arrival of vehicles across the route, the spokesperson said.

One of the arrested individuals suffered minor injuries during the operation and was taken to a nearby hospital by BSF personnel.

All the arrested people, along with the seized vehicles, wireless equipment and cattle, have been handed over to local police for further legal action.

