New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has criticised the Central government over the worsening law and order situation in the national capital, alleging that they have failed in their primary responsibility to ensure the safety and security of the people of Delhi.

Atishi stated, "This is the same area where, at a distance of 100-200 meters, an on-duty constable was shot dead 2 weeks ago. Today is the same day when a man was shot here while out for a morning walk in the Shahdara area. I want to know what the central government is doing. The BJP-ruled central government has only one responsibility in Delhi and that is law and order in Delhi. To provide security to the people of Delhi. Keeping the people safe in Delhi is their only job, they have no other work in Delhi. They have completely failed in this task."

Also Read | PM Modi Death Threat: Mumbai Police Receive Threatening Message on WhatsApp To Kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi Chief Minister further emphasised the increasing frequency of violent incidents, stating, "Today, the BJP-ruled central government has caused a total breakdown of law and order in Delhi. I want to appeal to them today. The people of Delhi are troubled, the people of Delhi are troubled by your law and order system. Today no one feels safe stepping out of their house, no one feels safe going to a restaurant. Bullets are being fired in restaurants, bullets are being fired in car showrooms. I would like to say to the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled central government that you have only one job. Give security to the people of Delhi, keep the people of Delhi safe, and do your job properly, otherwise, all the people of Delhi will have to come together to show you your right place," she further added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday also launched an attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that the BJP is no longer capable of managing the law and order situation in the national capital.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Jaipur: Big Cat Strays in Residential Colony in Rajasthan's Vidhyadhar Area, Attacks 3 People (Watch Video).

"Amit Shah ji has ruined Delhi. He has turned Delhi into a jungle raj. People are living a life of terror everywhere. BJP is no longer able to handle the law and order situation in Delhi. The people of Delhi will have to unite and raise their voices," Arvind Kejriwal posted on X (formerly Twitter).

On December 4, a man, his wife and their daughter were stabbed to death at their residence in Delhi's Neb Sarai on Wednesday. According to Delhi police, the murders were carried out by the couple's son, who had claimed to have been on a morning walk at the time.

On November 28, an explosion was reported in Delhi's Prashant Vihar. Fire tenders were rushed to the site along with teams of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos Delhi Police Crime Branch, Special Cell and Bomb Disposal Squad.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)