Mumbai, April 17: As markets open on Thursday, April 17, investors are looking for high-potential stocks to buy amid sectoral shifts and earnings season cues. From banking to energy and tech, analysts have flagged several promising picks that could deliver strong returns in the near term. As per CNBC, key picks include Wipro (NSE: WIPRO), IRFC (NSE: IRFC), DLF (NSE: DLF), UltraTech Cement (NSE: ULTRACEMCO), BHEL (NSE: BHEL), Home First Finance (NSE: HOMEFIRST), and Paytm (NSE: PAYTM).,

Out of the seven highlighted stocks, four closed in the green, while three ended in the red on the previous trading day. This performance reflects mixed market sentiment, with select counters like IRFC, BHEL, and UltraTech Cement showing strength while others faced mild profit booking. Investors are advised to track sector trends and earnings cues before making entry decisions. Eternal Share Price Today, April 16: Zomato Stocks Fall 1.69%, Drop to INR 218.48.

Wipro, IRFC, UltraTech Cement, BHEL, and Home First Finance ended in the green on April 16, while DLF slipped in trade and Paytm posted noticeable gains. Wipro saw a minor uptick, opening at INR 244.55 and closing slightly higher at INR 244.80. IRFC followed a similar trend, rising from INR 128.25 to INR 129.10. On the other hand, DLF witnessed a decline, dropping from INR 662.80 to INR 655.90 by the end of the session. Canara Bank Share Price Today, April 16: Stock Surpasses INR 90 Mark, Rises Over 1.6% in Morning Trade.

UltraTech Cement recorded a solid upward move, gaining from INR 11,667.00 to INR 11,719.00. BHEL also advanced, closing at INR 226.90 compared to its opening of INR 221.80. Home First Finance delivered a strong performance, jumping from INR 1,059.00 to INR 1,175.10. Meanwhile, Paytm rose from INR 841.85 to INR 864.95, showing renewed investor interest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).