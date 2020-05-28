India News | Centre Must Have Discussed Matter with West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee over 36 Trains Coming from Mumbai

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 28 (ANI): Miffed with Centre for sending 36 trains from Mumbai to West Bengal without State government's knowledge, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that if Central Government had planned and discussed the movement the trains with West Bengal, it would have been better.

Mamta Banerjee yesterday conducted a review meeting through video conference with all District Magistrate (DMs) and Superintendent of Police (SP) over cyclone Amphan.

"Without concerning us 36 trains are coming from Mumbai... I spoke to the Maharashtra Government, they said they were informed at 2 am on the night before. If the Central Government had planned with us, if the Railway Ministry had consulted us then it would have been better. We are hearing reports of 2-3 people sharing one seat in trains and not following social distancing."

Banerjee further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the current COVID-19 situation across several states.

"By today (Wednesday) night 11 trains are coming to West Bengal...tomorrow 17 trains will be arriving, they are trying to disturb the State and spoil it politically. I told Amit Shah that had sent teams (Inter-Ministerial Central Teams) to West Bengal, if you think West Bengal can't manage on its own then you come and handle. Amit Shah had then said--chune huye Sarkar ko hum kaise tod sakte hai (How can we disturb the government which has been elected). I thank him for saying this."

"I appeal to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to take care of the situation. I want PM to intervene, this is no time for politics. There is a spike in cases in Bihar and other BJP ruled states. This is one country. The virus has to be stopped from spreading," she added. (ANI)

