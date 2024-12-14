35000 people in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district to soon introduce them as literate (Photo/ANI)

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Highlighting "education as the most powerful weapon in the world for transformation," the administration in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai-led government in the state has taken up the task of making 35000 people literate.

Balrampur administration has launched an extensive campaign to make 35000 people, belonging to different age groups, literate and has established 3500 'Ullas Saksharta Kendras' across the district for this task.

Under this campaign, the administration has identified the people and set up 3500 'Ullas Saksharta Kendras' wherein they are being taught. The district administration is constantly monitoring these centres.

According to officials, the volunteers selected by the administration regularly take classes at these Ullas Kendras during evening hours. People identified for the classes belonging to different age groups and genders.

Villagers associated with this campaign are delighted to learn about letters. Villagers also said that they are learning how to write their names and will soon be able to make signatures instead of thumb impressions, which they are practising so far.

A campaign has been launched to make around 35000 illiterate people, who have quit studies due to some reason or other, literate, said Zila Panchayat CEO Rena Jamil.

In this connection, 3500 Ullas centres have been set up across the district and the same numbers of volunteers are registering their active participation in the campaign, said the officer.

The officer further elaborated that "volunteers include school students." "The government has made a provision for students participating in the campaign, according to which if a student of class 10th teaches these people then they will get additional 10 marks in board examination."

Similarly, the district as well as block-level officers are taking classes for elderly and school dropout youths, she said. (ANI)

