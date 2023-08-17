Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government's Information And Public Relations Department on Wednsday said that an unverified notice claiming that school and college closure on August 17th in the state is circulating on social media. The department added that there is no official order on August 17th by the education department of the state government.

"Caution: Unverified Notice Circulating on Social Media Regarding School Closure on August 17th. No Official Order for School Closure on August 17th by Education Department. "Stay Informed, Stay Safe," the Information And Public Relations Department of Himachal Pradesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Abhishek Jain, Secretary-Education, Himachal Pradesh government said, "Order being circulated stating that State govt has declared 17th August as a holiday for schools/colleges in the state is fake. District Magistrates and SDMs are taking the decision as per the situation in their areas".(ANI)

