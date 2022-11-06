Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated an exhibition showcasing various state-sponsored schemes, at Chandauli while laying the foundation stone and inaugurating several more development projects in the area.

The chief minister also served food to children as part of Lok Bal Pushtahar and handed out acceptance letters to beneficiaries of various state schemes before addressing a public meeting in the area.

While honouring his official engagements through the day, the chief minister congratulated voters and BJP workers for putting the party on course for victory in the Gola Gokarnath Assembly bye-election.

Also on Sunday, the UP CM held a 'Janata Darshan' (interaction with people) in his native Gorakhpur during which he directed officials to ensure speedy and effective redressal of all public grievances. He also warned against any laxity in implementing various schemes aimed at public welfare.

After hearing the grievances of thousands of people, the CM said, "Ration cards should be made available to the needy. Those suffering from serious illnesses should avail free treatment, medicines and examination facilities in government hospitals. Moreover, in case of serious illnesses, the government will provide funds to the needy upon receiving estimates immediately." (ANI)

