Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed the officials to make functional the 14 newly established chapters of the Pravasi Rajasthani community, according to an official statement.

Sharma also approved key measures to revive the 12 existing chapters of the Rajasthan Foundation, a government department working towards strengthening ties between Rajasthan and the Pravasi Rajasthani community.

Also Read | Tirupati Stampede: 4 Devotees Waiting for Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan Tokens Die in Stampede, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Grief (Watch Videos).

In this direction, a delegation led by Rajasthan Foundation Commissioner Dr Manisha Arora attended the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2025 in Bhubaneswar.

The delegation interacted with a large number of Pravasi Rajasthanis present during the event, strengthening their ties with Rajasthan and inviting the community to invest and collaborate on new business opportunities in the state.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Fire: 2 Sisters Charred to Death, Baby Injured After Blaze Erupts in Hut in Damoh District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)