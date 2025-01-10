Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced that the Uttarakhand government has initiated a comprehensive verification of madrasas operating across the state, as part of an effort to ensure that all educational institutions are in compliance with legal requirements and regulations.

To ensure that all institutions adhere to the legal framework, Chief Minister Dhami emphasised that strict action will be taken against those found running madrassas without proper authorisation.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Steve Jobs' Widow Laurene Powell To Observe Kalpavas, Will Stay in Prayagraj For 2 Weeks.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, CM Dhami stated, "We have given clear instructions for the verification of madrasas in the state. We will take strict action against those found running madrassas illegally."

The verification process will likely involve assessing the credentials of madrassas, their infrastructure, and their adherence to educational norms and government regulations.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Set To Feature on Nikhil Kamath's 'People by WTF' Podcast; Trailer Revealed (Watch Video).

Additionally, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister also responded to Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement on the Maha Kumbh.

"Those who have fired on kar sevaks, those who are against the Ram Mandir, will not understand the importance of Kumbh. One should not talk like this, whoever goes to Kumbh will be great. This will be a grand event under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi," said CM Dhami.

As preparations for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj gain momentum, Indian Railways has announced robust arrangements to ensure the safe and efficient travel of millions of devotees to and from the holy city.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity, Railway Board, shared details of the comprehensive plan to handle the unprecedented rush.

The official said that the Indian Railways will operate more than 10,000 trains, including 3,300 special trains, to cater to the large number of passengers travelling for the Sangam Snan, one of the most significant events of the Mahakumbh.

Kumar said that special measures have been put in place to manage crowds, including colour-coded waiting and holding areas at stations for unreserved passengers.

UP's Prayagraj is all decked up to host Mahakumbh 2025 which begins on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

As part of the security arrangement, Uttar Pradesh Police will implement a seven-layer security scheme to avert any untoward incident in the mass religious gathering.

Additionally, the Police have also launched an intensive checking campaign to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of Mahakumbh 2025. Over 2,700 AI-enabled cameras have also been installed to enhance the security.

The state government has also deployed 125 road ambulances and seven river ambulances exclusively for the Mahakumbh.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)