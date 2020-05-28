India News | CM KCR Asks Officials to Celebrate Telangana Formation Day as Low-key Affair

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 28 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday asked the officials to celebrate the Telangana state formation day as a low-key affair due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Rao said that except for paying tribute to bravehearts and hoisting of the national flag, no meeting or programmes should be held, according to Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014, after its bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh.

"Ministers, officials and MLAs will hoist the national flag at their respective offices only. The Chief Minister will pay tribute to Martyrs Pylon and later hoist the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan. At all district centres, ministers and other public representatives will pay tributes to bravehearts and later hoist the flag," the release said.

"At district headquarters, a small at home will be organised with the officials," it stated. (ANI)

