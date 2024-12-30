Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made an unannounced visit to the main bus station in Gandhinagar on Monday evening, a press release said.

During the visit, he inspected the cleanliness and hygiene of the premises, observed the operations of the control room and ticket counters, and interacted with passengers to understand the facilities provided to them.

Accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary M.K. Das, the Chief Minister arrived at the bus station without prior notice. He engaged in discussions with passengers, citizens, and on-duty staff to gather feedback on their experiences and the services available.

This surprise visit is part of the Chief Minister's ongoing initiative to assess the consistency and quality of services at government offices, bus stations, and other public service centres, ensuring efficient and citizen-centric governance across Gujarat.

Earlier, CM Patel sanctioned a total of Rs 1,000.86 crore in a single day to enhance urban living facilities in 17 municipalities, including 7 Municipal Corporations, 3 Urban Area Development Authorities, and 'C' and 'D' class municipalities.

This initiative aligns with the vision of proper urban development. Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, launched in 2010 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister, was developed to address the challenges of rapid urbanization driven by Gujarat's exceptional growth in business, industry, and population.

Acknowledging the scheme's success, the state government led by Bhupendra Patel has extended it until 2026-27. Under this scheme, the Chief Minister has approved development works amounting to Rs 1,000.86 crore across various components.

A sum of Rs 141.37 crore has been sanctioned under Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana. This includes Rs 7 crore 75 lakh for the newly formed Mundra-Borai Municipality to repair roads damaged by heavy monsoon rains and construct new roads, Rs 4.46 crore for Vaghodia Municipality, and Rs 1.75 crore for Dabhoi Municipality.

"Rs 25 crore for Junagadh Municipal Corporation, Rs 47.53 crore for Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, and Rs 54.88 crore for Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation," the release stated. (ANI)

