Google has announced AlphaEvolve, a new coding agent powered by its Gemini AI models. It can help researchers and engineers to discover new algorithms and optimisations for open math and computer science problems. AlphaEvolve combines the problem-solving skills of Gemini with an evaluation system that checks each solution. It uses an evolutionary framework to improve upon the most promising ideas. It can design faster matrix multiplication algorithms and find new solutions to open math problems. Google Logo Updated: First Major Redesign of ‘G’ Logo in a Decade, Rolls Out on iOS and Pixel Devices.

Google Introduces AlphaEvolve

Introducing AlphaEvolve: a Gemini-powered coding agent for algorithm discovery. It’s able to: 🔘 Design faster matrix multiplication algorithms 🔘 Find new solutions to open math problems 🔘 Make data centers, chip design and AI training more efficient across @Google. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/y5QQNpKm0L — Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) May 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)