Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 29 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced that the state government will hand over the probe of 'gau sevak' Sadhram Yadav's murder case to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"We will hand over the murder case of Sadhram Yadav to the NIA so that it will be probed minutely. Such brutal killing without any enmity is the murder of an ideology, and it needs to be probed extensively," stated the CM on on Wednesday evening.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Private Bank Manager Booked by Police for Siphoning Off Customer's Rs 16 Crore.

Notably, Sadhram Yadav, a 'gau sevak' (cow shelter staff), was brutally killed in Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh in January this year. In this connection, police have arrested several accused.

Speaking to the media persons at BJP headquarter in Raipur, the CM said sometime back Sadhram Yadav was brutally killed. Even though the victim had no enmity, people murdered him brutally by slitting his throat. No amount of condemnation is enough for this incident.

Also Read | Electoral Bond Scam in Hyderabad: Retired High Court Judge DSR Varma Loses Rs 2.5 Crore in the Name of Electoral Bonds.

"Today, the victim's brother, mother and wife met us demanding justice in the case," added CM Sai.

The way Sadhram was brutally killed, the victim's relatives are demanding a high-level probe into the case and stern punishment to the culprits, who have already been arrested, said the CM.

It may be recalled that Congress had raised the murder case in Zero Hour of recently concluded budget sessions of Chhattisgarh Assembly and demanded CBI probe, financial compensation and government job for the deceased's kin. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)