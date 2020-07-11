Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, a complete lockdown will be implemented in Bengaluru City and Bengaluru Rural areas from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22.

"Essentials such as hospitals, groceries, milk, fruit, vegetables, medicines will be available during this period. In addition, medical and postgraduate examinations will happen as already scheduled," the Karnataka CMO informed.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed: "Co-operate with all social security policies, wear masks, and abide by government-issued lock-down guidelines for buying everyday items. Your collaboration is essential to controlling the spread of COVID-19 infection."

"I would like to congratulate all Asha activists, medical and police personnel, officers, volunteers, journalists and all those who work directly and indirectly to control the spread of COVID-19 infection," he added. (ANI)

