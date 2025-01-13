Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand), Jan 13 (PTI) Congress MLA from Pithoragarh Mayukh Mahar has been asked by the Uttarakhand PCC chief to resign from the party after he openly came out in support of rebel leader Monika Mahar who is contesting against the Congress' official candidate Anju Lunthi for the mayor's post here.

"If he (Mayukh Mahar) is out to defeat the Congress, then he should first resign from the party," the Congress' state unit said chief Karan Mahara said at a public meeting in support of Lunthi.

Polls are scheduled to be held on January 23 for 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils and 46 nagar panchayats in Uttarakhand.

For the first time after the formation of Pithoragarh Municipal Corporation, elections are being held for the post of mayor, where a total of eight candidates, including Lunthi and Monika Mahar, are in the fray.

Local MLA Mayukh Mahar had advised the Congress to give Monika Mahar the ticket for the mayoral election but the party approved Lunthi's name.

Justifying the party's decision, Karan Mahara said after Mayukh Mahar left the field during the assembly by-election in 2019, Lunthi contested the by-election following the party's decision.

"The party has decided in favour of a loyal candidate. By refusing to contest on a Congress ticket in the 2019 by-election, Mahar has already become a 'ranchor' (he who leaves the battlefield)," the PCC president said.

Mayukh Mahar retorted, "It was Lord Krishna who despite being called a 'ranchor' killed 'Kaal Yavan' through Muchukunda Rishi by dint of his shrewdness."

He insisted that he would become "Monika Mahar's charioteer and ensure her victory just like Lord Krishna had given victory to the Pandavas in the Mahabharata".

Monika Mahar is the wife of Youth Congress national secretary Rishendra Singh Mahar.

Like the Congress, the BJP is also facing the challenge of its rebel candidate Chandrakala Mahar.

Chandra Pant, former BJP MLA and wife of late party leader Prakash Pant, has asked Chandrakala Mahar not to use her husband's name to woo voters.

Chandra Pant said, "If you are rebelling against the party candidate, then it is morally wrong to use the name of late party leader Prakash Pant."

The BJP has fielded Kalpana Devlal for the post of mayor in Pithoragarh.

