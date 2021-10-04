Lucknow, Oct 3 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday night expressed apprehension that its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may be put under house arrest here to prevent her from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri where eight people, including four farmers, died in a violence after two SUVs allegedly ran over protesters.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress leader Deepinder Singh Hooda arrived in Lucknow on Sunday night. According to sources, she is slated visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday morning.

"As of now, Priyanka ji has not left (for Lakhimpur Kheri). There are full chances of house arrest. There are 300 policemen and 150 lady constables outside the house (where she is staying). Over 300 Congress workers have also gathered there," a Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson told PTI.

Earlier, Vadra Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and sought to know whether farmers had the right to live in this country.

"How much does BJP hate the farmers of the country? Don't they have the right to live? If they raise their voice, they will be shot or crushed under a car. Enough. This is a country of farmers not the fiefdom of BJP's brutal ideology," she said on Twitter.

"Farmers agitation will be strengthened further and their voice will be louder," she said.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, officials said.

Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers in the clash near Banbirpur in Lakhimpur Kheri, the bloodiest incident of violence since the protest over the farm laws enacted at the Centre began last year.

Four of the dead were people in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the UP minister. They were allegedly thrashed to death.

The four others were farmers, officials said.

Several people were hospitalised, according to the two sides.

