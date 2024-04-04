New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): As the country heads for Lok Sabha polls, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi asserted that the country is currently standing at a crucial juncture and the time has arrived to take the right decision.

He said that if the INDIA bloc comes to power then it would provide a guarantee of MSP to farmers and secure the rights of citizens.

Taking to X Rahul Gandhi shared, "The country is currently standing at a crucial juncture! Every section will have to recognize the difference between those who 'make the country' and those who 'destroy the country'."

He said that Congress and the INDIA bloc meant employment to youth and a secured constitution.

He further posted, "Congress and INDIA mean youth's first job confirmed, guarantee of MSP to farmers, every poor woman will become a millionaire, minimum Rs 400 per day for workers, caste census and economic survey and secured constitution and rights of citizen."

He further stated that if the BJP came to power then it would mean unemployment and a debt burden on farmers.

He further said, "And, BJP means unemployment confirmed, a debt burden on farmers, insecure and disenfranchised women, forced and helpless labourers, discrimination and exploitation of the underprivileged and dictatorship and sham democracy. Your future is in your hands, think, understand and take the right decision."

Congress leader and incumbent MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday submitted his nomination papers for the Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala for the Lok Sabha elections, starting from April 19 in seven phases across the country.

Kerala, one of the few states where the Congress still has a strong presence, sends 20 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi won from Wayanad with a huge margin of over 4.31 lakh votes; the highest margin in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Kerala. He secured 64.94 per cent vote share defeating LDF candidate PP Suneer. The NDA had fielded BDJ(S) leader Tushar Vellapally who secured just around 78,000 votes which accounted for a mere 7.25 per cent.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 out of 20 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While the Congress won 15 seats, its allies Indian Union Muslim League won two seats, the Revolutionary Socialist Party won one and the Kerala Congress (M) won one seat.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) won one seat in Alappuzha.

Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the South Indian state across all 20 seats is scheduled for April 26, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

