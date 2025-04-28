Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare on Monday criticised the Congress party over its response to remarks made by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who said that no country can have foolproof 100 per cent intelligence in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Congress's approach has always been to stand against the national cause... How much Congress might say they stand united with the nation, but today's Congress does not have a big heart," Waghmare said.

Waghmare agreed that the Congress MP was right about his statement but said it was "very gross" for Congress to make such a remark at a time when unity with the nation was needed.

"It is very gross for Congress when it is time to stand with the country; they make such remarks. We welcome Shashi Tharoor, and what he has said is absolutely right. No country can be 100% protected... We can definitely take precautions to reduce terror, and that is what he has said," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack possibly occurred due to an intelligence failure and compared it to the October 7, 2023, attack by the terrorist organisation Hamas, which surprised Israel, a country known for its strong intelligence services.

"Obviously, there was no full proof intelligence. There was some failure... But we have got the example of Israel, the world's best intelligence services according to everybody, which were taken by surprise on October 7, just two years ago. It seems to me, just as Israel is waiting till the end of the war before they demand accountability, similarly, I think we too should see the present crisis through and then demand accountability from the government. No country can ever have a foolproof 100 per cent intelligence," he said.

Tharoor pointed out that the successful thwarting of terror attacks often goes unnoticed, while failures are highlighted. He admitted to failures but urged a focus on the current crisis rather than assigning immediate blame.

"We will never know about the various terror attacks that were successfully thwarted. We only learn about the ones that we failed to thwart. This is normal in any nation. There were failures, I agree, but that should not be our main focus right now...," the Congress leader said.

The attack in Pahalgam is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

