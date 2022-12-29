New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday attacked Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge stating that he is not the "face" but a "face mask" for the party and that the real leader is the Gandhi family.

"Salman Khurshid said that Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected as Congress chief for work only but the real leader is Gandhi family," Trivedi told ANI.

"So it becomes clear that Kharge ji is not the face but the face mask of the party and Congress cheats its leaders," the BJP leader said.

Taking a potshot at the Congress' ongoing padyatra, Trivedi said that "Congress does theatrics to get Hindu votes, and then Hindus turn into Taliban, Pakistan... terrorists for Congress."

Referrring to former defence minister A K Antony's remark in 2014 the BJP leader told ANI: "Congress leader AK Antony said that Congress faced defeat in 2014 for being inclined towards the Muslim community."

Congress leader Khurshid stoked a controversy with his recent remark where he compared party MP Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram.

"Rahul Gandhi is not Lord Ram, but he can follow the path shown by Lord Ram. They (BJP) are saying that you do not have the right to walk on it. We have objection as they are following the path of Ravana instead of Ram," Khurshid had said on Wednesday.

The controversy began after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen in T-shirt in the chilly Delhi winter. On the occasion of the Congress party's 138th foundation day, Rahul Gandhi replied to a question about him wearing a T-shirt. When a reporter asked today also in T-shirt, Rahul Gandhi said, "T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge..."

Khurshid had earlier said, "Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi doing his 'tapasya' with focus. Khurshid's statement drew a backlash from the ruling BJP.

BJP hit out at the comparison of the Congress leader to Lord Ram. BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday said that the Congress can resort to any kind of politics to get votes.

"It is in the DNA of the Congress party. If they want votes, they can do any kind of politics and this is the reason behind Salman Khurshid comparing our adorable deity Lord Shri Ram with such a person (Rahul Gandhi) who is out on bail and the people of India will give him the answer," said Gaurav on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had hit out at the BJP.

"BJP has a huge washing machine that can clean even the biggest stains. When people are put into this machine they come out clean...We all have to fight together to save democracy. It is a government of liars at the Centre," Kharge said in Mumbai. (ANI)

