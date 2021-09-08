Kolkata, Sep 7 (PTI) A day after promising to field its candidate against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur bypoll, the Congress on Tuesday took a U-turn over its stand and said the party will not pit anybody against the Trinamool Congress supremo.

As instructed by the AICC, the Congress will neither field any candidate opposite Banerjee nor campaign against her in the run up to the September 30 bypoll, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters in Baharampur.

Also Read | Muslims Have Been Cheated in the Name of Secularism, Says Asaduddin Owaisi While Launching Political Campaign From Ayodhya.

On Monday, Chowdhury had told reporters that the Congress would field a candidate against Banerjee in Bhabanipur, claiming that the majority of PCC members were in favour of such a decision.

Two months ago, Chowdhury had advocated not fielding any candidate against the chief minister out of political courtesy.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Imposes Rs 27 Lakh Fine on Vodafone Idea Ltd in Data Leak Case.

Reacting to the AICC decision, CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, "We will field a candidate as those opposed to the TMC and BJP needed an alternative. We cannot ask the Congress to change its decision."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)