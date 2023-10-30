New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court, on Monday, said that there is prima facie material to frame charges against former JDU MLA Raju Kumar Singh of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

This case pertains to a death caused by a celebratory firing at a farmhouse in Fatehpur Beri at a New Year's Eve party on December 31, 2018.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Meets Mathura Woman on Matrimonial Website, Sexually Exploits Her; Booked.

Delhi police had filed a charge sheet under offences of murder, the disappearance of evidence etc. against Raju Kumar Singh, his wife Renu Singh and other accused persons.

However, the court did not find sufficient material to frame charges of murder against Singh.

Also Read | Onion Prices Fall in Maharashtra by 5-9% After Centre Fixes Minimum Export Price.

Special CBI judge Vikas Dhull on Monday found prima facie material against Singh, his wife and other accused persons in different sections of the IPC and Arms Act.

"There is prima facie material on record to frame charge against accused Raju Singh for the offence under Section 304 (Part II) of the IPC and under Section 30 of the Arms Act, against accused namely Ramendra Singh and Rana Rajesh Singh for the offence under Section 201/34 of the IPC and against accused Renu Singh for the offence under Section 201(disappearance of evidence) of the IPC," ASJ Dhull said in an order passed on October 30.

The court listed the matter for the appearance of all the accused persons and for framing of charges on November 6, 2023.

Proceedings against Raju Kumar Singh's bodyguard, Hari Singh, had abated on June 4, 2022.

In this case of celebratory fire during a party on December 31, 2018, at the residence of Raju Kumar Singh, Archana Gupta (an architect) had recieved a gunshot injury in her head.

Later she died in the hospital on January 3, 2019.

Raju Kumar Singh along with his bodyguard, Hari Singh, were arrested by Delhi police near UP's Gorakhpur.

The police had also raided Raju Kumar Singh's farmhouse and recovered the weapon and ammunition from Singh's farmhouse. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)