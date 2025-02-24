New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): A Rouse Avenue court on Monday issued a Non Bailable Warrant (NBW) against gangster Kapil Sangwan (alias Nandu) in a case of extortion.

The court said that he is a notorious gang leader against whom numerous cases of extortion have been registered and sustained investigation would be required.

The NBW has been issued regarding a case registered at Police Station Mohan Garden in 2023. Sangwan has a number of cases against him. It is alleged that he is running an organised crime syndicate.

In this case, former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was also arrested and subsequently granted bail by a court in December last year.

Additional Chief judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Paras Dalal issued NBW against Sangwan after considering the plea moved by Delhi Police.

"Issue NBWs against the accused Kapil Sangwan (alias Nandu) through IO returnable to this Court on April 7, 2025," ACJM Paras Dalal said in his order.

"Investigation has revealed prima facie involvement of the accused Kapil Sangwan (alias Nandu) in the commission of alleged offence. The accused is a notorious gang leader against whom numerous cases of extortion have been registered and sustained investigation would require him to join investigation," the court noted in its order.

The court also noted that search and several raids against the accused have not yielded any results, therefore coercive steps are to be taken.

The application moved by Delhi Police stated that the complainant was threatened with dire consequences if the demand of extortion is not met and that several voice notes were delivered to the complainant.

Investigation revealed that threats were received by WhatsApp and certain international mobile numbers were also used, police said.

It was also submitted that the screenshot of messages as well as audio clips were seized which all point towards the involvement of accused Sangwan. The application stated that searches were conducted against the accused at his last known address as well as his possible hideouts.

Police said the accused is absconding in multiple cases of extortion, criminal conspiracy registered against him as well as his associates. (ANI)

