New Delhi, May 12: The Indian Railways on Wednesday informed that 100 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far, in an effort to provide medical oxygen to all states amid its rising demand due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Railways Ministry, Oxygen Express has delivered 6260 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in more than 396 tankers to various states across the country. On Tuesday, the trains delivered around 800 metric tonnes (MT) of LMO across the country. Delhi Receives Its First Oxygen Express; 450 Metric Tonnes Oxygen Delivered to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

As of Wednesday, 407 MT LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1680 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 360 MT to Madhya Pradesh, 939 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 120 MT in Karnataka, and more than 2404 MT in Delhi.

The train to Uttarakhand reached on Tuesday night with 120MT of oxygen from Tatanagar in Jharkhand. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later on Wednesday night informed the ministry.

With 4,205 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, India reported another grim record of the highest single-day death toll in one day, as per data from the union health ministry. The last record was reported on May 7, with 4,187 deaths.

A total of 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases and 3,55,338 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total positive cases so far to 2,33,40,938. This includes 1,93,82,642 discharges and 2,54,197 deaths. There are currently 37,04,099 active cases in the country.

