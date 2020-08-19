Chandigarh, Aug 19 (PTI) Punjab reported 24 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 920, while 1,693 new cases pushed the coronavirus tally to 36,083, officials said on Wednesday.

Eight deaths were reported from Ludhiana, six from Patiala, three from Jalandhar and one each from Amritsar, Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Mansa and Pathankot, the medical bulletin said.

One death reported from Ludhiana on Tuesday was excluded as the sample tested negative while another death from Sangrur was excluded too as it was counted twice, it said.

The districts which reported new cases included Ludhiana (462), Jalandhar (208), Patiala (117), Mohali (114), Ferozepur (111), Amritsar (86), Sangrur (68), Moga (64), Bathinda (62) and Fatehgarh Sahib (59) among others.

A total of 941 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection on Monday. So far 22,703 people have been cured of the infection.

There are 12,460 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin.

Thirty-six patients are critical and on ventilator support while 362 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 8,19,657 samples have been taken for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

