New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Over 800 students from across the country have approached the Supreme Court through a letter petition requesting it to take suo motu cognisance of the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct compartment exams during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sandeep Saurav, National General Secretary of the All India Students Association, filed the letter petitioner on behalf of 809 students and apprising the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and other judges of the top court that decision of CBSE exposes students, parents, teachers and staff to a lot of risk in view of exponential growth of the virus in the country.

While there is no update on the schedule of the compartment examination, most colleges have given examination deadlines, students stated. They asked the top court to keep the decision of CBSE to conduct compartment exams in abeyance until the pandemic situation normalises.

After CBSE declared its results, 1,50,198 students from Class X and 87,651 students from Class XII were required to write compartment exams, they further contended, adding that Bihar and Telangana have already cancelled the compartment examinations. (ANI)

