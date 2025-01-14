Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 14 (ANI): Cold wave conditions persisted in several parts of northern India on Tuesday, with dense fog engulfing various cities in the region. Visuals from Haryana's Ambala showed parts of the district enveloped by thick layers of fog as a cold wave gripped the region.

As per the district-wise weather report posted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 08:30 AM, the maximum temperature in Ambala was recorded at 20.8 degrees Celsius, which was a positive deviation from the seasonal normal. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the district was registered at 8.8 degrees Celsius.

In Delhi, the temperature was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am Tuesday. The air quality in the city was recorded as 'poor' with AQI logged at 252, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.' A thin layer of fog was seen blanketing Akshardham Temple and the Mayur Vihar area as the cold wave continued in the national capital.

Similarly, in Rajasthan, a layer of fog blanketed parts of the Ajmer district, with the maximum temperature settling at 18.5 degrees Celsius, a fall of 5.3 notches from the normal temperature this time of the year. The minimum temperature in Ajmer stood at 8 degrees Celcius, a dip of 2.1 degrees Celsius as compared to the seasonal normal, as per the figures published by IMD at 08:30 AM.

Meanwhile, visuals from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar showed a thin layer of ice on the surface of the iconic Dal Lake. Similar visuals from the Dal Lake area were captured on Monday, as well. Earlier, on Sunday, Srinagar had recorded a steep decline of 3.1 degrees Celcius in its seasonal minimum temperature, with the mercury settling at -5.1 degrees Celsius during the coldest hour of the day. The maximum temperature, on the other hand, was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius, a deviation of 3.4 degrees Celsius from the normal, as per the IMD. (ANI)

