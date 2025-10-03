Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Nasir Qureshi, spokesperson of Dargah Ala Hazrat, on Friday announced that the Gyarvi Sharif procession will not be taken out tomorrow in Bareilly, emphasising the need for peace amid recent tensions in the city.

Speaking to ANI, Qureshi said, "...The Gyarvi Sharif procession is scheduled to take place in Bareilly on October 4, 2025. It has been decided that this procession will not be taken out tomorrow...Peace should prevail under all circumstances. Some organisations had called for a bandh today. The Dargah has appealed that everyone should maintain peace, offer namaz and go home."

The announcement comes in the wake of protests over the 'I love Mohammad' controversy in the city, which had turned violent. In response, authorities have maintained a strong security presence to ensure law and order, especially with the ongoing Dussehra celebrations.

On Thursday, Bareilly police conducted a flag march in sensitive areas as a precautionary step. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Bareilly, AK Sahni, told ANI that the situation in the city was "completely normal," with police engaged in foot patrolling to maintain peace. He added that 10 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in view of the celebrations.

"The situation is completely normal. Police are conducting a route march and foot patrolling. We are talking to all stakeholders. In view of the festivals, 10 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), a Paramilitary force, along with the CRPF and district forces, are deployed here. We appeal to the public to celebrate festivals in a peaceful manner," DIG Sahni said.

The senior police official further added that the miscreants responsible for the violence are being identified.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police have arrested Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) National General Secretary Nafees Khan and his son Farman Khan in connection with the September 26 protests in Bareilly, taking the total arrests in the case to 81. (ANI)

