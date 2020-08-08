Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Anantapuram district police have arrested former MLA and TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy at Tadipatri town on Friday evening. This comes after he was released from jail on bail on Thursday night.

Prabhakar was lodged in Kadapa central jail for over 50 days in connection with cases related to irregularities in travel business.

After getting released from the prison, the former MLA took up a big procession from Kadapa central jail to Tadipatri town in which almost 500 of his followers participated, which was a "violation" of COVID-19 norms. As per the police, Prabhakar also insulted a police officer, belonging to the Scheduled Caste Community.

Speaking about the matter, DSP Srinivasulu said, "You are aware that JC Prabhakar Reddy was in Kadapa central prison for 53 days in BS 3 to BS 4 conversion and invoice cases. He was released on the bail order. Almost 400 to 500 people gathered at the prison to welcome him, flouting the COVID regulations."

"Besides that, we have arranged tight bandobast in Tadipatri town and district border check post also, as we had information that he would be coming to Tadipatri. See, disaster management act is in implementation, and covid restrictions are in place. So, we have arranged bandobast there. As part of that, at around 9.40 pm last night (Thursday), Reddy reached there with his convoy. In fact, we had already intimated Pawan Kumar Reddy and his aide Somasekhar Reddy to cooperate with police in view of COVID regulations," the DSP said.

Srinivasulu stated that Prabhakar "intentionally abused" the circle inspector on duty.

The DSP said, "As the FIR comes under the SC, ST atrocities act, the Superintendent of Police gave orders to me as an investigating officer. Accordingly, I held an investigation. Based on the video evidence and witnesses' versions, we have arrested him. We will produce him before Judicial Magistrate."

"If you act legally in a democratic way, we too will cooperate. But if anyone tries to dominate against the law, we will definitely take action, we won't be afraid of anybody. We are working in extreme conditions," he added.

The police official added that there are almost 2000 coronavirus cases in Tadipatri. In order to contain the COVID-19 spread, restrictions have been imposed for the betterment of public health. (ANI)

