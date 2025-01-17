New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2025 at Delhi Cantt on Friday.

In his address, the Defence Secretary commended the cadets for their hard work in putting up a spectacular show that represented the creative and youthful energy of the nation. He also remarked that the performances of the cadets in this month-long camp showcase their commitment to excellence and the values learned will help the cadets in all walks of life.

The Defence Secretary also appreciated the achievements of NCC such as digitising the enrolment process, electronic transfer of entitled dress allowance, organisation of camps in various border & coastal regions and performances in various sports, shooting and adventure activities.

He also applauded the steadfast dedication of the cadets towards their rigorous training regimes and numerous social service activities.

The Defence Secretary concluded his address by ensuring the commitment of the Ministry of Defence to continuously support and encourage NCC cadets in their future endeavours.

He congratulated the cadets and the leadership for their unwavering dedication and stellar performance throughout the year.

Earlier, after being received by DG NCC Lt. Gen Gurbirpal Singh, the Defence Secretary visited the 'Flag Area' which was meticulously prepared using sand models, giving cadets a chance to demonstrate their creativity and deep understanding of various social awareness themes.

The Defence Secretary also visited the 'Hall of Fame' where he was briefed about the rich history of NCC and the training & achievements of cadets.

He also witnessed a captivating cultural programme featuring group dance and songs. The visit culminated with the exhibition of various projects on 'Idea and Innovation' undertaken by the brilliant cadets of all State Directorates. (ANI)

