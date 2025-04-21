The body of Karni Sena state president Vinay Singh was found last night, with a bullet wound to the head. A pistol was recovered from his left hand. Singh, who had been missing since April 20, 2025, morning and could not be contacted by anyone, had sparked fear among his family members and colleagues. After the complaint filed by his family, the Jamshedpur Police tracked his mobile location, which resulted in the retrieval of his body. Singh's family had been concerned about his sudden disappearance, as he hadn't received any calls, and his last known whereabouts were in the Baliguma area. His body was found by the police near a hotel on National Highway-33. Vinay Singh, aged 46, was said to have been on his way home with a few of his friends when he was ambushed by unknown gunmen, who shot him dead. The police confirmed that he had received a fatal bullet wound in the head, and a pistol was recovered from his left hand, although the circumstances of how he died remain unconfirmed. The authorities have initiated a manhunt to identify the attackers and have stated that investigations are being conducted from every possible direction. Agra: Karni Sena Workers Clash With Police, Vandalise SP MP Ramjilal Suman’s Residence Over Rana Sanga Remark (Watch Videos).

Vinay Kumar Singh Allegedly Shot Dead in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Jharkhand | The body of Karni Sena state president Vinay Singh was found with a bullet injury to the head and a pistol in the left hand last evening. He had gone incommunicado since yesterday morning. After the complaint, his mobile location was traced and the body… — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025

