Dominik Mysterio achieved a massive moment of her career as he became the new WWE Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 41 on April 21. And to make things more dramatic, he pinned his Judgement Day partner Finn Balor to secure the victory in the Fatal Four Way showdown involving Bron Breakker and Penta. The tension between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor has been growing for some time now and it seems that the faction has come to an end with this result. Dominik Mysterio attempted to hit the '619' on Finn Balor but was unsuccessful. Towards the end of the match, Finn Balor hit the 'Coup de Grace' on Bron Breakker and Dominik Mysterio capitalised, hitting the Frog Splash on his Judgement Day partner to win the match. Iyo Sky Defeats Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in Intense Triple Threat Match To Retain WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41 (Watch Video).

Dominik Mysterio Becomes New WWE Intercontinental Champion

Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio vs Penta vs Bron Breakker WrestleMania 41 Highlights

DOM DOES IT! We have a NEW Intercontinental Champion at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/2Jz87Nzc7M — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)