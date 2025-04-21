United States Vice President JD Vance and his family concluded their three-day visit to Italy and departed from Rome Ciampino Airport for Vance's first official visit to India, scheduled from April 21 to April 24. Ahead of JD Vance and Usha Vance's visit to India, residents of Vadluru village in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari expressed joy ahead of Usha Vance's visit to India along with her husband JD Vance. It is worth noting that Vadluru village is the ancestral village of the US Second Lady, Usha Vance. PV Ramanaiah, a resident of Vadluru village, said, "We came to know that Usha garu is coming to Delhi...we expect her to come here, her ancestral village. We are eagerly waiting for her arrival." Another resident, Badrinath, said, "We sincerely hope they visit Vadluru, where her (Usha Vance) ancestors once lived." He also said that about eighty years ago, Usha Vance's family played a key role in the village’s development. He further added that many residents received education thanks to Usha Vance's family. "We appeal to CM N Chandrababu Naidu to help, to make their visit to the state and our village possible," Badrinath added. JD Vance-Usha Vance India Visit: US Vice President, His Wife Depart for India After Concluding Italy Trip, Will Meet PM Narendra Modi Today (Watch Video).

We Expect Her To Come Here, Her Ancestral Village

#WATCH | West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh: PV Ramanaiah, a resident of Vadluru village, says, " ...We came to know that Usha garu is coming to Delhi...we expect her to come here, her ancestral village. We are eagerly waiting for her arrival..." (20/04) https://t.co/g3HdZOyw3j pic.twitter.com/PJfcodbX1V — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025

We Sincerely Hope They Visit Vadluru

West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh | Badrinath, a resident of Vadluru village, says, " We have learned that US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance are scheduled to visit India. We sincerely hope they visit Vadluru, where her (Usha Vance) ancestors once lived. About eighty… https://t.co/g3HdZOyw3j pic.twitter.com/5XbeenhUjS — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025

