New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, at Parliament House to discuss the Advantage Assam Business Summit.

The Chief Minister sought the Union Minister's support in engaging potential investors and other stakeholders for the upcoming summit.

Also Read | Kollam Horror: Woman Dies As Husband Allegedly Sets Car on Fire in Kerala's Chemmammukku.

Later, taking to X, Chief Minister Sarma wrote: "In furtherance of our efforts to ensure #AdvantageAssam 2025 showcases the immense investment potential of Assam, my team and I had a detailed discussion with Union Minister Piyush Goyal Ji. I am extremely grateful to the Hon'ble Minister for giving his time--our second meeting in less than a week--and providing his valuable guidance."

He added, "We are looking forward to the Commerce Ministry's support in inviting potential investors and other stakeholders to attend this key summit."

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi To Visit Sambhal: DM Requests Neighbouring Districts To Restrict Congress Leader's Proposed Visit to Violence-Hit Town.

To accelerate Assam's growth and unlock new opportunities in investment and infrastructure, the State Cabinet approved the Assam Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 during a meeting held on November 19. The summit is scheduled to take place on February 24-25, 2025.

On Monday, Chief Minister Sarma also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati on February 24-25, 2025, as well as the Mega Jhumur performance as the chief guest. Prime Minister Modi readily accepted the invitation, according to a release issued on Monday.

The Chief Minister extended the invitation during his meeting with the Prime Minister at Parliament House.

Later, taking to X, Sarma wrote: "Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege of receiving Adarniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's guidance on various developmental issues. On behalf of the people of Assam, I also had the pleasure of inviting him to bless the Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit and Mega Jhumur performance in February 2025, which he has kindly agreed to grace." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)