Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd (NSE: IDEA) rose 0.27% today, April 28, trading at INR 7.49, up from the previous close of INR 7.47. The uptick follows a significant development on Friday, April 25, when Goldman Sachs acquired nearly 60 crore shares of the telecom company in a block deal. The shares were purchased at an average price of INR 7.65 per share, attracting attention from market participants. Despite Vodafone Idea's debt challenges, the deal has sparked investor interest, as the stock remains well below its 52-week high of INR 19.18. Analysts are watching the stock closely for any further movements, given the large transaction. Reliance Share Price Today, April 28: Reliance Industries Stock Climbs 2.8% After Reporting Strong Q4FY25 Results.

Vodafone Idea Shares Edge Up 0.27% After Goldman Sachs Stake Buy

Vodafone Idea Shares on NSE (Photo Credits: www.nseindia.com)

