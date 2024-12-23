New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, R Alice Vaz, IAS iterated the availability of the Voter Helpline Number 1950 (Toll-Free) to assist citizens for their electoral queries and complaints. This effort focuses on improving accessibility and ensuring that every voter receives accurate information and timely support, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said in a press release.

The Voter Helpline - 1950 serves as the first point of contact for citizens seeking assistance with electoral services. Callers can inquire about various queries, including EPIC (Voter ID), Electoral Roll, Polling Station Details, Online Registration, Voting Dates, and other election-related matters. The helpline is designed to provide comprehensive and user-friendly support to all voters in English and Hindi language.

In addition to providing information, the helpline facilitates complaint registration. Citizens can report issues related to electoral services by dialling this toll-free number, 1950. Feedback and suggestions from callers are also encouraged to help improve the quality of services offered.

To ensure inclusivity and accessibility, the helpline offers assistance in approved local/regional language. It operates 7 days a week, from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, allowing citizens to connect at their convenience.

For further information, citizens can call 1950 (Toll-Free) or visit the official website https://www.ceodelhi.gov.in/ of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi.

Earlier on November 28, the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, informed that during the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2025, approximately 2.25 lakh Forms (6, 7, and 8) have been received to date.

According to the Office of Chief Electoral Officer, the period for filing claims and objections, which began on October 29, concluded on November 28, as per the schedule.

A healthy and pure electoral roll is very important in ensuring that only eligible voters exercise their rights on the poll day and there is no bogus voting. To achieve the objective of a clean and healthy electoral roll, ECI conducts a special summary revision every year, which consists of two distinct activities, i.e., pre-revision activities and revision activities.

Vaz highlighted that as part of the pre-revision activities, house-to-house (H2H) verification was conducted by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) starting 20th August 2024. BLOs visited every household in Delhi to identify unenrolled voters, prospective electors who will turn 18 by 1st October 2025, and entries requiring deletion, such as those for deceased or permanently shifted voters. (ANI)

