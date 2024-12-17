India News | Delhi HC Refuses to Suspend Man's 20-year Jail Term for Minor's Sexual Assault

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has refused to suspend a 20-year jail term awarded to a man for the repeated sexually assault of a minor girl, observing he had only served two years of the total sentence.

Justice Anish Dayal dismissed the convict's plea, saying it was not a fit case for suspending the sentence.

"Considering the position of law, and the facts and circumstances of the present case, and that the petitioner has merely served two out of 20 years of the sentence awarded to him, this court does not find it a fit case for suspension of sentence," held the court.

The prosecution alleged in May 2018, a complaint was lodged regarding the sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl by the man, 24-years of age at that time, in east Delhi area.

The minor survivor disclosed the accused was known to her and she referred to him as "mama" or uncle.

The man was held guilty and sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment by the trial court but later sought suspension of the sentence during pendency of his appeal while challenging the trial court's judgement.

His counsel contended there were contradictions in the minor survivor's statements.

The high court observed the trial court had found the testimonies of the survivor and her father to be consistent.

Since there was proximity between the convict and the child's family, it was quite possible she chose not to inform her parents about the consistent sexual advances by him, the high court said.

