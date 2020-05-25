India News | Delhi Health Department Issues Guidelines for Passengers of Domestic Flights

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The Delhi government's Health Department has asked passengers of domestic flights, trains and inter-state buses to download Arogya Setu app in their mobile phones, wear masks and carry hand sanitisers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With domestic flights resuming from Monday after a two-month gap, officials said asymptomatic passengers coming to Delhi through such flights will not be kept at paid quarantine or state-run centres.

In its order, the Delhi government has directed the officials concerned to ensure compliance of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in "letter and spirit".

Thermal screening at exit points shall be arranged and asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days, the guidelines said.

Those found symptomatic will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility. They will be assessed for clinical severity at the health facility, according to the guidelines.

