New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday took cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in the Excise policy case.

The court after taking cognisance issued a summons to Manish Sisodia and three other accused persons for June 2.

Also Read | New Parliament Building Inauguration: May 'Temple of Democracy' Continue Strengthening India's Development Trajectory, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

It is alleged that Manish Sisodia formulated and implemented the Excise policy in a way to facilitate monopolisation and cartelization of the liquor trade in Delhi.

Special judge M K Nagpal took cognizance of the supplementary charge filed against Manish Sisodia, Arjun Pandey, Butchi Babu and Amandeep Dhal.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date: Class 10th Board Result To Be Declared Soon at mahresult.nic.in, Check Steps To View Scorecard.

The court had reserved the order on the cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet on May 19.

This supplementary charge sheet was filed on April 25 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy alleged scam case.

This supplementary charge sheet has been filed under sections of the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act and criminal conspiracy, cheating and Disappearance of evidence under IPC.

Manish Sisodia was arrested in this case on February 26 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While filing the chargesheet CBI informed the court that sanction under Section 19 of the PC Act to prosecute Manish Sisodia has been taken and is enclosed with the supplementary chargesheet.

CBI had stated that then Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna's name is also mentioned in the chargesheet in column 12 as a suspect in the chargesheet.

This chargesheet is accompanied by a list of witnesses as well as documents and articles.

Further, this chargesheet is accompanied by a DVD containing the chargesheet as well as statements of witnesses and RUD. One hash value certificate with respect to the DVD is also filed on record with the supplementary chargesheet.

The CBI case is related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

It is claimed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that former deputy CM Manish Sisodia that he admitted to destroying two phones which he was using before July 2022.

The two handsets which were used prior to July 22, 2022, have been admittedly destroyed by accused Manish Sisodia as confirmed by him in his response to Notice under section 91 CrPC", the agency has alleged.

The CBI had said that the investigation has revealed that during the period from January 1, 2020, to August 19, 2022, accused Manish Sisodia used three mobile handsets.

The last handset which was used by him was seized during the searches in the case.

The main charge sheet has already been filed by the CBI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)