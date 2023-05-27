Mumbai, May 27: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023 anytime soon at the official website. According to reports, the board is expected to announce Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2023 anytime in this week. The official confirmation regarding the date and time of the announcement of Maharashtra Board results is still awaited on the official website. Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC Class 12 Results To Be Declared Soon on ahsec.assam.gov.in, Know How To Check Scorecard.

Once declared, the students can check their scorecards by visiting the official website of MSBSHSE on Mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. Students can check the Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2023 with the help of Roll Number and then easily download the mark sheet from the official website.

How To Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2023:

Visit the Maharashtra Education Board portal at mahresult.nic.in .

. Click on the class 10th Result link.

Enter the seat number in the box there.

Write the first three letters of your mother's name.

SSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Take a print out of the result or save it in your mobile.

How To Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 on Digilocker:

Open the DigiLocker app or login to digilocker.gov.in .

. Register Newly by submitting required details. Log in to your account if you are already registered.

Click on 'MSBSHSE SSC Result 2023'.

Enter Aadhar card details to get Maharashtra Board HSC Result.

This year, 15,77,256 students enrolled for the Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2023, with 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls taking the test. Students must note that they must secure 33 or above marks in each subject in order to qualify for the exams. For more details and updates, visit the mahresult.nic.in.

